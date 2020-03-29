Harlingen Man Charged for Evading Arrest, Robbery

HARLINGEN – Police in Harlingen make an arrest in what is stated as a minor accident and ended with a woman assaulted in the middle of the street.

David Cortez is charged with evading arrest and robbery.

Police say, in April, a 53-year-old female driver reported Cortez hit her car with his SUV at a Walmart parking lot.

Cortez then fled the area.

She followed the 35-year-old to try to get a picture of his license plate.

According to the police report, Cortez stopped at an intersection, exited his vehicle and assaulted the victim while trying to get her phone.

He then got back into his vehicle and drove off.

Police located and arrested Cortez on Saturday.

He is now in custody and held on more than $80,000 bond.