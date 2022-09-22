x

Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown

Thursday, September 22 2022

A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover.

DPS says Tabasco was speeding. 

