Harlingen police: Daycare employee in custody after toddler found unresponsive

Photo credit: MGN Online

An employee at a Harlingen daycare is in custody after a 15-month-old was found unresponsive, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The toddler remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The unidentified female employee was arrested after Harlingen police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female child at a daycare center located at 1502 Dixieland road on Thursday at around 2:53 p.m.

A Harlingen police officer performed CPR on the child until EMS crews took over, the release added.

The suspect in custody was only identified as a 30-year-old female daycare worker. Police said she was arrested on a charge of injury to a child and remains in custody pending her arraignment.