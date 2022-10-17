Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted

Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case.

"There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes.

Police confirmed that a person of interest has been identified in the case. Now, police say they also have a vehicle identified and are working with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office to obtain an indictment.

The 19-year-old from San Benito went missing after her shift at the McDonalds on Sunshine Strip on July 17, 2016. Surveillance video shows Rodriguez speaking to a man inside a light-colored SUV. Police say Rodriguez later left with him.

"Our hope was that if we could identify the vehicle, we would be able to identify the male,” Yanes said.

That man could have been the last to see Nahomi alive.

A memorial is now set up at the spot where her remains were found near Rio Hondo in 2017.

“We are working closely with the district attorney’s office on the investigation, as well,” Yanes said. “Our hope is that an indictment will be obtained here against him pretty imminently."

Police have not named the man, but they know where he is.

Channel 5 News reached out to Nahomi Rodriguez’s family, who released the following statement:

"It has been a long and difficult journey. The Rodriguez Family is asking for help from the public. Please share any helpful information that you may have to the Harlingen Police Department. Nahomi needs Justice and Peace. Our family has been through enough. Law enforcement and Nahomi needs your help in bringing in that final arrest to the person responsible for her brutal passing."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.