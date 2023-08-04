Harlingen receives over $1 million in federal funds to build industrial park

The city of Harlingen plans to use over $1 million it received from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to build an industrial park.

The park will be built on 64 acres of vacant land that the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation owes.

The land is located west of I-69 between Primera and Roosevelt roads. The project is expected to create 450 jobs.

“It’s been vacant all this time,” Harlingen EDC Manager and CEO Orlando Campos said. “We noticed the growth happening on the west side of the community and so we wanted to move forward to help spur additional economic activity here in the community to generate wealth and bring in more job opportunities from residents."

The city will also build a water detention pond and hiking trail that will sit in between the industrial park and a nearby neighborhood.

A timeline for the project wasn’t immediately available.