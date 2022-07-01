Harlingen residents discuss school safety, flooding at town hall

About 100 Harlingen residents attended a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Some residents say they had questions about street lights and flooding. Others were interested in school safety.

"The topic of school safety and security, and I came today because it came today to ask about that particular topic and where the police department and city commission thought about that," said Harlingen resident Dr. Israel Aguilar.

City officials say another 200 residents filled out an online survey.

"We're utilizing UTRGV to analyze the data from the information we receive here today, and our online survey so we can determine the needs for each district and then we will move forward," said Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda.

The city is planning another town hall meeting soon.

The time and location will be posted on the city's website and social media pages.