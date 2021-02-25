Harlingen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65 and older

The city of Harlingen and Cameron County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 65 years of age and older on Friday, Feb. 26, according to a news release.

Wristbands for the clinic can be obtained Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive and the City's Emergency Operations Center located at 24200 North FM 509.

Officials say wristbands will be distributed beginning at 8 a.m. until they run out.

Residents must show a valid U.S. ID verifying the age requirement, according to a news release from the city. The city added that the wristbands are not transferable and age will be verified before receiving the vaccine.

The drive-thru clinic will take place on Friday, Feb. 26, at the Harlingen Convention Center in two sessions: a morning session from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and an afternoon session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say people aged 65 and older who receive a wristband are guaranteed a vaccine on Friday, Feb. 26, so there is no need to line up the day before as no overnight parking will be permitted.

The clinic will administer 1,000 first doses of the vaccine and is a partnership between the city of Harlingen, Cameron County Public Health and Harlingen CISD.