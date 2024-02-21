Hats Off to Women of Distinction 2024 scheduled for March
Hats Off to Women of Distinction sheds light on women who make many contributions in every field and industry.
President and CEO of the RGV Hispanic Chamber Cynthia Sakulenzki sits with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza to speak more about the event and why it's important to highlight the contributions the nominees make in their field.
Hats Off to Women of Distinction is scheduled for March 6 at the Mission Event Center from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, call 956-928-0060 or email at chamber@rgvhcc.com.
To purchase tickets, click here.
