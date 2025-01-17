Health and Human Services confirm dogs who attacked sisters in Edinburg are strays
Four dogs that were picked up in Edinburg after attacking two sisters have been confirmed to be strays, according to Health and Human Services Director Dairen Sarmiento Rangel.
In a statement, Rangel said, "we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of residents in Hidalgo County. Following the recent incidents near Bella Drive, our team responded promptly and retrieved four dogs identified as the animals involved in the cases. These dogs were scanned for microchips, but none were found. Attempts to identify ownership were conducted through local outreach, including conversations with neighbors. They confirmed that the dogs were strays. We will continue to work diligently to address concerns such as these and ensure the health and safety of our residents."
RELATED STORY: Animal control picks up 4 dogs accused of biting teens in rural Edinburg
The attack occurred on January 14 when the two sisters were walking to a bus stop along Bella Drive and the dogs began chasing them.
It is unknown what will happen to the dogs now.
