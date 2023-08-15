Health experts give tips to keep kids safe during the heat

Some students are back in the classroom, but health experts say that doesn't mean heat related safety measures should end.

Especially with school sports and other extracurricular activities starting back up.

DHR Health Dr. Olabiyi Akala says last weekend, around five patients showed up to the ER to be treated for a heat related illness.

Dr. Akala says with students getting back into sports and other extracurricular activities, he recommends hydrating with water over sports drinks.

"The key is to keep yourself hydrated, preferably with water, not with sugary drinks that are filled with very simple sugars that also have a lot of potential bad effects in terms of contributing to obesity and unnecessary and excess calories," Dr. Akala said.

Dr. Akala says sports drinks are better suited for children who are involved in strenuous sports, where they sweat and lose electrolytes.

Health experts also recommend teaching children the warning signs of heat exhaustion, that way they know when to alert an adult. Some of those symptoms include nausea, feeling faint, tired or having headache.

It's not just student-athletes that need to be aware, but also anyone that plans to spend a lot of time outside.

Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks whenever possible.