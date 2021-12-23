Health experts urge people use appropriate COVID safety measures as families gather for the holidays

The omicron variant is making people rethink their holiday plans.

Brothers Marco Antonio Gonzalez and Jose Emiliano Gonzalez are preparing to gather with family for Christmas, and they’re not the only ones.

Local doctors are warning people to not let their guard down as more cases of the omicron variant pop up nationwide.

"It's coming to a household near you, it's coming to a community near you,” Dr. Carlos Javier Cardenas, chief administrative officer at DHR Health, said. “We all need to be vigilant and the best defense we have is for us all to get our vaccines, boosters and keep our eye on the ball."

To celebrate the holidays safely - the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people:

• Stay home if they’re sick

"We have to continue to be on our guard and do those things that have helped us for the last year and a half,” Dr. Cardenas said. “Wash your hands, maintain social distancing from each other, and continue to wear [masks] to protect each other from each other."

