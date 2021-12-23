Omicron variant continues to spread across the U.S. amid holiday season

As the Christmas holiday approaches, large family gatherings are bound to happen, and so will the increase of new Covid hospitalizations with the omicron variant, health officials say.

The pandemic has changed holiday traditions for many people, but doctors are warning everyone to continue following safety precautions to stop the spread.

Experts say even if someone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the omicron variant could be passed down to a more vulnerable person, landing them in the hospital.

Experts also warn of the current triple threat from the flu, the delta, and the omicron variant all at the same time.

Before hitting the road this holiday season, experts recommend celebrating the holidays with your closest family, and if you're going to be with other people you don't live with, take the festivities outdoors and get a COVID test before doing so.