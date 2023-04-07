Heart of the Valley: South Texas Health System offering free diabetes screenings

South Texas Health Systems is inviting the public to their locations for free diabetes health screenings every Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All it takes is one drop of your blood to provide you with your free blood glucose reading.

If the blood sugar levels come back higher than what's considered normal, you'll be referred to see a doctor for further testing.

And knowing that can make a huge difference.

Diabetes is preventable, and reversible.

It starts with a diagnosis, and then it's up to patients to live a healthy lifestyle, have good eating habits and get regular health screenings.

On Saturday, April 8, all HEB pharmacy locations will offer free diabetes screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

