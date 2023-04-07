Heart of the Valley: South Texas Health System offering free diabetes screenings
South Texas Health Systems is inviting the public to their locations for free diabetes health screenings every Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All it takes is one drop of your blood to provide you with your free blood glucose reading.
If the blood sugar levels come back higher than what's considered normal, you'll be referred to see a doctor for further testing.
And knowing that can make a huge difference.
Diabetes is preventable, and reversible.
It starts with a diagnosis, and then it's up to patients to live a healthy lifestyle, have good eating habits and get regular health screenings.
On Saturday, April 8, all HEB pharmacy locations will offer free diabetes screenings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit our Heart of the Valley page.
More News
News Video
-
Construction for new sea turtle hospital underway in South Padre Island
-
Alamo restaurant seeing increase in sales for fish during Good Friday
-
Valley animal shelters advising the public to microchip their pets due to...
-
Edinburg CISD teacher arrested on possession charge identified
-
Former Starr County attorney arrested on public corruption charges