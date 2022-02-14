Heart of the Valley: Staying active can lead to a healthy and strong heart

One way to keep your heart healthy is by getting up and staying active.

People at Hardknox in Brownsville are seeing many of the benefits of a work out. Owner Rodney McClanahan has a master’s in exercise science and is using his knowledge to help people with severe limitations and disabilities push forward with exercising.

"Everyone is almost on that same path, trying to become the better versions of themselves as they kind of go through life on this kind of fitness journey that they're on,” McClanahan said.

Dr. Fadi Alfayoumi, chief of cardiology at Valley Baptist Brownsville, reminds everyone about the positive impact a healthy lifestyle can have on the heart.

"What we care about is a lifestyle modification, meaning something that has to continue with life,” said Dr. Alfayoumi. “It's not something that they're going to do over the next two or three months and stop after this. So, I want to make sure that the patient is enjoying what they're doing."

Dr. Alfayoumi says risk factors for heart problems, such as obesity and diabetes, are very prevalent in the Valley. When these factors are not under control, you're at a higher risk of heart disease.

