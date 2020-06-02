Hidalgo, Cameron counties see spike of nearly 50 COVID-19 cases combined in single day

Two counties in the Rio Grande Valley report nearly 50 coronavirus cases combined in a single day.

Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday 26 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing its total to 610 confirmed cases.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the new patients including an Edinburg woman in her 40s, five from Weslaco, four from Mission, four Mercedes residents, four from Pharr and a McAllen woman in her 70s, and the cities where the other patients reside were not released.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 371 have reportedly been released from isolation.

In Cameron County, 23 more cases were announced on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed COviD-19 cases in the county is now 799.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 14 are from Brownsville, four are from Harlingen, three from San Benito, and individuals from Port Isabel and Rio Hondo.

Cameron County also reports 15 more people have recovered. The number of people who have recovered in the county is now 581.