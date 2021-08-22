Hidalgo Co. Community Services Agency Helping Low-Income Families

SAN JUAN – Services are still available for families who don’t qualify for federal assistance.

The Hidalgo County Community Services Agency is now accepting low-income families in San Juan that are in need.

Starting Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 13, the agency will be at the Hidalgo County Precinct 2 office located at 4011 South Veterans Blvd. in San Juan.

So far, the HCCSA estates they’ve helped over 300 families after the floods.

Watch the video above to learn if you qualify.