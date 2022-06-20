Hidalgo Co. Precinct 1 Preparing for Hurricane Season

NEAR MERCEDES – Meteorologists predict this year’s hurricane season will be above average.

Hidalgo County officials tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS they’ve made some changes in certain communities like Indian Hills to help keep people dry during storm season.

Over the last year, the county has “added components of drainage to 33 different projects”, says the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 commissioner.

He says they need to prioritize drainage systems before fixing more roads, which may cause a delay.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke with a resident about the changes.

