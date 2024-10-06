Hidalgo County 4 asking residents for feedback on road expansion
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 is asking residents for feedback on a proposed road expansion.
The county, along with the Texas Department of Transportation and the city of Edinburg, are proposing to expand Trenton Road from I69-C to North Alamo.
The project would expand the existing two lanes to four lanes with a continuous turning lane and adding in sidewalks.
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres says the area is growing and leading to congestion issues.
"We are forward-thinking and being prepared and not waiting for it to be a total disaster, but rather moving to accommodate the extra traffic," Torres said.
TXDOT says the total estimated construction cost is over $35 million.
The county is hosting public meetings later in October. For more information on those meetings, click here.
To learn more about the project, click here.
