Hidalgo County: 7 people die, 436 people test positive for COVID-19

Photo credit: MGN Online

Hidalgo County on Friday reported seven people died due to the coronavirus and 436 people tested positive for the virus.

Of the seven people who died, six were not vaccinated, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 30s from Weslaco.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 25 12-19 38 20s 96 30s 62 40s 72 50s 45 60s 42 70+ 56 Total: 436

The county also reported 190 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 178 adults and 12 children.

Of the 190 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 59 patients are in intensive care units. Of those patients, 57 are adults and two are children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported on Friday 11 staff members and 28 students have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,785 staff members and 16,383 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 164,411 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,790 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 824 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.