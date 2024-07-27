Hidalgo County begins transferring inmates to Willacy County jail

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center transferred its first set of inmates to the Willacy County jail on Friday, according to a news release.

A total of 450 inmates are scheduled to be housed at the Willacy County Regional Detention Center once the jail has been fully populated, according to the release.

The move comes after the Texas Commission on Jail Standards Occupancy Inspection approved the use of the Willacy County facility on Thursday for full operation under the direction of La Salle Corrections, the sheriff’s office stated.

“The regional detention facility met all state inspections and has obtained all necessary certifications to begin regular operations,” the news release stated.

Hidalgo County first announced plans to rent out the Willacy County facility in 2022 due to overcrowding at the county jail.

The Willacy County facility had closed in spring 2022.

“As the facility begins full operation, we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of security,” the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated in the news release. “The opening of the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to reduce jail overcrowding and uphold justice in our community.”