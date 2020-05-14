Hidalgo County children living in poverty still lack access to free meals during pandemic

The latest research from a nonprofit and child advocacy organization shows how certain geographical clusters in Hidalgo County are facing social vulnerability. Unfortunately, the pandemic is only making it worse.

Children at Risk charted areas in Hidalgo County that are in need for high volumes of free meals at school and communities that are unable to travel to a store.

Dr. Bob Sanborn, CEO at Children at Risk, says these vulnerable areas are going to be impacted even more.

