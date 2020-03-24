Hidalgo County confirms 3 more COVID-19 cases test positive

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County health officials confirm three more COVID-19 cases have tested positive. The new cases bring a total number up to five positive confirmed cases in the county.

Two of the cases are believed to be travel-related and possibly linked to the first patient who tested positive for the virus, according to a press release.

Details on the third new cases are not released, but officials say information will be made available following the county’s preliminary investigation.