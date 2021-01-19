Hidalgo County creates COVID-19 memorial video to honor victims of virus

The faces and names lost to the COVID-19 pandemic are displayed in an emotional memorial video posted on Hidalgo County’s Facebook Page.

On Friday the staff of Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez posted a 25 minute tribute video honoring more than 285 hidalgo county residents who lost their battle to coronavirus. Judge Cortez says he hopes the video offers healing and strength to families everywhere.

“We hope that for the families...for them to know that the rest of the community cared about them and cared for their lost. Hopefully it will help them in healing,” Hidalgo County Judge, Richard Cortez said.

If you lost a loved one to COVID-19 but did not have the opportunity to submit a photo, you are still encouraged to send photos along with name, city, date of birth, and date of death to covidmemorial@co.hidalgo.tx.us