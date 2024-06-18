Hidalgo County emergency management coordinator offers tips to prepare for expected rainfall

Hurricane season runs through November, and Hidalgo County leaders are getting ready for this week’s expected rainfall.

Many cities across the Rio Grande Valley are distributing sandbags to help residents prepare for the rain.

Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña says there are other ways to prepare.

“Go over your insurance paperwork for your homeowner's [insurance], make sure your vehicle has fuel, and have cash on hand,” Saldaña said.

Saldaña also said he suggests homeowners make sure the gutters and storm drains near their house are clear.

“If you see a lot of leaves and debris there, start cleaning that, that'll allow the water to flow clearly into the drains,” Saldaña said.

His biggest piece of advice is to stay home if you can during heavy rainfall. If you can’t stay home, find a safe route.

“Turn around, don't drown,” Saldaña said. “The water may look low, it may be calm on top, but the water may be flowing very strong underneath.”

Saldaña said people can to the Texas Department of Transportation website for a list of road closures caused by floodwaters.

"The county is monitoring the weather, and is ready to deploy any necessary resources or first responders if needed,” Saldaña added.

