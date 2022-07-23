Hidalgo County fire marshal: Dry grass, lack of rain helped fuel flames in massive grass fire

Nearly 400 acres of land were burned Thursday in a fire in Linn-San Manuel, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.

The large grass fire near Highway 281 and Laguna Seca Road was set off by a turkey that was electrocuted when it landed on a power line and fell to the ground, Garza said.

Multiple fire departments from across the county responded to the blaze, which was contained as of Thursday night.

Garza said the dry grass and lack of rain helped fuel those flames.

The Linn-San Manuel Voluntary Fire Department will be at the scene overnight to monitor for hotspots.