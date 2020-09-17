Hidalgo County judge reacts to Gov. Abbott recent announcement on coronavirus restrictions

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez reacted to Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement regarding coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news conference on Thursday that the Rio Grande Valley is in the danger zone and will be excluded from new restrictions.

“I cannot object to Governor Abbott's decision to exclude Hidalgo County from relaxing some of his restrictions. I am encouraged that hospitalization rates locally are falling. But based on the advice of local experts, I have concluded, like the governor, that it may be premature to loosen additional restrictions. That is why my latest order remains in effect until the end of this month, giving me time to better assess where we stand in Hidalgo County," said Judge Cortez in a statement.





