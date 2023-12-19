Hidalgo County Precinct 3, Driscoll Children's Hospital host toy giveaway

Hundreds of children received free toys in Peñitas on Tuesday. The giveaway was hosted by Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The event took place at Katrina Park in Pueblo de Palmas, where more than 2,000 toys were handed out. Children who attended were given a ticket that they could then exchange for a toy.

"The school district's got involved, everybody participated and, let me tell you...the children in our community are getting more than they thought they were going to get. It's an amazing feeling to give to children that maybe wouldn't have gotten a gift," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo "Ever" Villareal said.

Precinct 3 is planning to give out more toys. They'll be teaming up with local groups and churches to deliver those in the coming days.