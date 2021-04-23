x

Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 66 positive cases

Friday, April 23 2021
By: KRGV Digital Team

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 66 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 40s from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. It's unclear when he died. 

Since the pandemic began, 2,810 people have died as a result of the virus. 

The county also reported 66 new positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 40 are confirmed, 22 are probable and four are suspect. 

Since the pandemic began, 87,810 people have died as a result of the virus. 

THIS WEEK'S COVID-19 REPORTS:

