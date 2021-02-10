Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 508 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 508 cases of COVID-19.

Five men and five women died as a result of the virus. The youngest were a man and woman in their 40s from San Juan and Mission, respectively.

The county also reported 508 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Since Monday, the county has reported that 37 people have died and 2,195 people have tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,526 people have died as a result of the virus and 69,765 people have tested positive.

