Hidalgo County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 526 new cases
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths.
Nine men and four women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when they died.
Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,063 coronavirus-related deaths.
Hidalgo County also reported that 526 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 43,546.
The news release didn't specify how many of the cases reported on Tuesday were new.
