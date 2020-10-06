Hidalgo County reports 18 more coronavirus-related deaths, 183 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday 18 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 183 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,784 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 32,813.

“The head of our health department said today that the virus remains active in our community,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “I urge people to remember this and to take the necessary precautions, especially with regard to wearing facial coverings and avoiding crowds.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 187 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 62 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,681 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,348 known active cases in Hidalgo County.