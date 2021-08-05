Hidalgo County reports 18 new Delta variant cases, bringing total to 23

Hidalgo County reported 18 new Delta variant cases, bringing the total amount in the county to 23.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez made the announcement during a press conference on COVID-19 and immigration updates Thursday morning.

Olivarez said there's a total of 47 overall cases of variants:

• 23 Delta

23 Delta • 16 British

16 British • 1 Californian

1 Californian • 7 Brazilian

Health officials in Hidalgo County also said they continue to see an increase in hospitalizations.

More children are being admitted as 17 kids are fighting COVID-19 in county hospitals with seven of them in the intensive care unit.

Health officials also making it clear to the community that although the positivity rate among migrants increase, they are not taking up the majority of hospital beds.

"Is their positivity rate greater than our positivity rate? No. Are they filling our hospitals with their healthcare needs? No. Is this the pandemic of the migrants? No. This is the pandemic of the unvaccinated," said Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Officials also touched on a shortage of nurses, saying about 30% of nurses left for higher paying jobs. With hospitalizations increasing, officials are calling on those folks to help serve their community during this time.

Olivarez, Melendez and Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez continue to ask for the public to get vaccinated, social distance and use a mask.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.