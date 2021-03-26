Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 179 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 179 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two women and a man died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. One woman was in her 40s, while the other woman and the man were in their 70s. They were all from Mission, according to the news release.

Since the pandemic began, 2,754 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 179 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 41 are confirmed, 115 are probable and 23 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 84,460 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

