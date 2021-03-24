Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 371 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 371 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three men and and one woman died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Mission.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Hidalgo County to hold COVID-19 first dose clinic at Donna High School

Since the pandemic began, 2,747 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 371 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 250 are confirmed, 117 are probable and four are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 84,085 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

RELATED COVERAGE: