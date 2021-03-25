Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 196 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 196 positive cases of COVID-19.
Two men and two women, all over the age of 70, died as a result of the virus according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
Since the pandemic began, 2,751 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.
The county also reported 196 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 108 are confirmed, 72 are probable and 16 are suspect.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 84,281 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 2,079 of those cases remain active.
115 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 44 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.
