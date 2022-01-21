Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 409 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 409 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Three women and three men from Edinburg, Donna, McAllen, Pharr and an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus. They were all in their 50s or older. Of the six people who died, four were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The 409 new cases include 166 confirmed cases, 233 probable cases and ten suspect cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 71 12-19 57 20s 72 30s 52 40s 49 50s 49 60s 28 70+ 31 Total: 409

COVID-19 related hospitalizations are up by 400% in Hidalgo County, according to Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Hospitalizations continued to rise this week, with the county reporting 266 on Tuesday, 380 on Wednesday and 409 on Thursday.

On Friday, 415 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported. They include 377 adults and 38 children 16 or younger.

Of those hospitalized patients, 86 of them are in intensive care units. They include 78 adults and eight children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 288 new staff infections and 916 student infections on Wednesday.

A total of 2,361 staff members and 8,193 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 128,706 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,579 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 545 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. However, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo “Eddie” Olivarez said Thursday the amount of COVID hospitalizations is not included in the amount of active cases.

Due to a reported backlog of more than 18,000 COVID cases in the county, Olivarez said the total amount of active cases is likely in the thousands.

