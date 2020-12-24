Hidalgo County reports 8 more coronavirus-related deaths, 380 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday that 8 more residents died due to coronavirus complications. As well as 380 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,176 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 49,728.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 280 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 110 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 44,958 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,594 known active cases in Hidalgo County.