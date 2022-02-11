Hidalgo County reports 9 coronavirus-related deaths, 701 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 701 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the nine people who died, seven were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 30s from an undisclosed city.

The 701 new cases include 106 confirmed cases and 595 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 159 12-19 155 20s 67 30s 62 40s 75 50s 60 60s 54 70+ 69 Total: 701

The county also reported 324 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, including 311 adults and 13 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 99 of them are in intensive care units. They include 93 adults and six children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported five new staff infections and 28 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 4,213 staff members and 14,391 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 160,593 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,691 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 525 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.