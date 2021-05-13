Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 192 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four deaths related to COVID-19 and 192 positive cases.
Four men died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two men in their 60s and a man in his 70s were from Edinburg. A man in his 70s was from Donna.
Since the pandemic began, 2,848 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.
The county also reported 192 new cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 88 are confirmed, 58 are probable and 46 are suspect.
About 89,953 people have tested positive in the county since the pandemic began.
HIDALGO COUNTY CASES:
More News
News Video
-
STAAR testing concerns after 2020 academic challenges
-
Community members react to critical race theory bill
-
Consumer Reports: New technology to stop hot car deaths
-
COVID-19 vaccines go to waste— experts say supply outpacing demand
-
Donna residents told to wait longer for debris pickup after storm