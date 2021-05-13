x

Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 192 positive cases

May 13, 2021
By: KRGV Digital Staff

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four deaths related to COVID-19 and 192 positive cases. 

Four men died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two men in their 60s and a man in his 70s were from Edinburg. A man in his 70s was from Donna. 

Since the pandemic began, 2,848 people have died as a result of the virus in the county. 

The county also reported 192 new cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 88 are confirmed, 58 are probable and 46 are suspect. 

About 89,953 people have tested positive in the county since the pandemic began. 

HIDALGO COUNTY CASES:

