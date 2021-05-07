Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 176 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 176 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a woman in her 50s from McAllen died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. It's unclear when they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,834 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

The county also reported 176 positive cases. Of those cases, 93 are confirmed, 52 are probable and 31 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 89,323 cases in the county.

WEEKLY NUMBERS: