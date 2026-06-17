Hidalgo County residents urged to fill out damage survey after rain
Hidalgo County officials are asking residents who experienced damage from Monday's rain to fill out a survey that could help the area qualify for federal assistance.
The iSTAT survey from the Texas Division of Emergency Management does not provide personal financial help to residents.
"It gives us an opportunity as local officials and emergency managers to see what are some of those damages," Hidalgo County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Belinda Alvarez said.
Residents can access the survey online.
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