Hidalgo County sheriff: Deputy shoots suspect in the leg following vehicle pursuit

A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office discharged his firearm, striking a suspect after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra said deputies attempted to execute a narcotics search warrant at a residence, when the suspects fled in a vehicle.

At about 9:08am Deputy initiated a traffic stop which resulted in a pursuit. Vehicle crashed west of FM88 on Mile 13N. Deputy approached the vehicle and heard what sounded like gunshots. Passenger was advised to show his hands. Deputy discharged his weapon striking him in the leg pic.twitter.com/Q9dOzyWXee — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) October 2, 2024

The pursuit ended after the vehicle crashed west of FM 88 on Mile 13 North in Weslaco.

"As the deputies were approaching, they heard what sounded like gunshots. The deputy was on high alert, the passenger exited, the deputy gave commands to show him his hands and discharged his weapon, striking the passenger in the leg," Guerra said.

Guerra said the driver and passenger that were in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital. The driver is facing charges of evading arrest and also assault of a peace officer after he attempted to fight the deputy at the scene.

The passenger had outstanding warrants that he'll be arrested for after he's released as well, according to Guerra.

There has been no word yet if the deputy who discharged their firearm will be placed on any type of leave.