Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrests man accused of participating in illegal game room robbery

Orlando Padron-Martinez, 23, of Edinburg is charged with criminal attempted capital murder, a first-degree felony. (Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Friday arrested a man accused of robbing an illegal game room.

Investigators arrested Orlando Padron-Martinez, 23, of Edinburg on Friday.

Padron-Martinez participated in the robbery of an illegal game room near the intersection of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in December, according to court records. During the robbery, a man was shot in the stomach.

Victor Hugo Rojas Rivas, a guard who worked at the game room, confessed to participating in the robbery, according to court records. Rojas Rivas said he planned the robbery with Jose De Jesus Soberon, 18, of Mission; Padron-Martinez, two other men and a teenager.

Rojas Rivas and Soberon were arrested in December.

Investigators arrested Padron-Martinez on Friday, when he met with them and "admitted to being part of the crime," according to court records.

Padron-Martinez is charged with criminal attempted capital murder, a first-degree felony.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Padron-Martinez, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail on Monday morning and couldn’t be reached for comment.