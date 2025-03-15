Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for person of interest in auto theft investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in an ongoing auto theft investigation.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was seen in a tan 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen from the Mission area on March 1. The vehicle was last seen crossing the Pharr International Bridge.

Anyone with any information on the stolen vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.