Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect in nightclub shooting near Edinburg

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a nightclub near Edinburg that hospitalized seven people early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to the El Antro Nightclub at the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road at around 4:30 a.m. where they encountered seven victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

All victims were transported to a local hospital. Five of the victims were in stable condition, but two female victims were in critical condition, according to the release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office say they're looking for a man they identified as a suspect in the shooting who was seen driving an older model Nissan with front-end damage to the driver's side quarter panel, the release stated.

"The hood appears to have been replaced and does not match the color of the car. The front driver’s side tire appears to be missing a hubcap," according to the release.

Investigators are urging anyone with any information in reference to the shooting or the suspect to call the sheriff's office at (956) 383-8114.

The investigation is ongoing.