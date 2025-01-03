Hidalgo County tax assessor explains new property tax relief bill

January is property tax month, and there’s a big change that could benefit some of you this year.

A new tax relief law in Texas limits how much property owners pay in property taxes.

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor Pablo “Paul” Villarreal continues to see new properties sprout up, and said commercial property owners will benefit this year from the Property Tax Relief Act that went into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

For example, those with commercial property that valued at $100,000 and goes up to $150,000, the new tax relief law would cap property taxes at $120,000.

“My hotel value went up, my rental properties, the land that I have went up, “Villarreal said. “They're going to go ahead and put that exemption so they can save some tax money for this year."

With the tax relief, school districts will see less property tax money for their budgets.

The state looks to foot the bill for remaining property taxes to schools. The property tax cap on commercial properties will expire in 2026.

State lawmakers would have to pass a constitutional amendment to extend the property relief during the next legislative session.

