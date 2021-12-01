Hidalgo County to distribute 100 space heaters to vulnerable households
The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency (CSA) announced plans to distribute approximately 100 space heaters to vulnerable households.
Officials say a vulnerable household must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- • A household with a member over the age of 60
- • A household with children under the age of 5
- • A disabled household member
Applicants must provide their most recent utility bill, proof of income and benefits and identification for every household member. To apply visit www.hidalgocsa.org.
For more information call the CSA office at (956) 383-6240.
More News
News Video
-
Officials sign agreement for full cargo facilities at Anzalduas International Bridge
-
McAllen crews working to clear 18-wheeler rollover
-
Pre-trial trial hearing pushed back for teen accused of killing Donna student
-
Here’s what to expect at the McAllen Holiday Parade
-
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 105 new cases of COVID-19