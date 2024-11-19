Hidalgo County to request final re-inspection of new courthouse

Hidalgo County will soon request a “final re-inspection” of the new county courthouse before opening up the 344,000-square-foot facility for public use, according to a news release.

In the Tuesday news release, county public affairs director Carlos Sanchez said the request is expected to be made to the city of Edinburg by next week in “a significant step toward occupying the new courthouse.”

According to the release, the final re-inspection will be made to obtain a certificate of occupancy that initiates the process of opening the courthouse.

Once a certificate is issued, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards will be contacted to schedule an inspection of the holding facilities in the courthouse to approve their use.

“We have been working diligently with the city of Edinburg to address their initial inspection concerns,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in the news release. “We appreciate their responsibilities to ensure this building is ready for public use.”

Construction on the seven-story building began in 2019, and it was originally scheduled to open in 2023.

The county is also preparing for the process of transferring legal documents, courthouse employees and their equipment, the news release stated.