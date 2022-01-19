LIST: Valley school districts delaying classes on Friday due to expected cold weather

Rio Grande Valley school districts are announcing the delay of classes on Friday due to expected cold weather.

A cold front is expected to drop temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and Friday.

This list will be updated periodically. Check with your child's school district social media pages for more updates:

Cameron County

Brownsville ISD

Brownsville ISD will delay the start of school on Friday, Jan. 21 due to weather.

Elementary schools will report at 9 a.m., middle schools will report at 8:40 a.m. and high schools will report at 9:45 a.m. All staff will report at their regular time.

Transportation routes will also be delayed. The pick-up time for students will be one hour later from the regular scheduled time. Parents can drop-off students at the time they usually do. All staff will report at their regular time. On Friday, all after school programs will be cancelled. Athletic indoor events will continue as scheduled, while outdoor events will be cancelled. For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at 956.548.8000 or visit the district’s social media pages.

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo ISD

Hidalgo Independent School District will delay the start of classes on Friday, Jan. 21, due to expected cold weather, according to Superintendent Xavier Salinas.

Elementary schools will report at 9 a.m. and secondary schools will report at 9:45 a.m.

Buses will start running at 8.25 a.m.

Meanwhile, Rio Grande City ISD and Raymondville ISD have announced they will allow students to wear warmups or sweatpants on Thursday and Friday due to weather.