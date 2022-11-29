Hidalgo Soccer Enjoying Playoff Run

HIDALGO – The Pirates field an experienced team. Eight starters are seniors, including forward Jonathan Gomez.

“Obviously my number 10, Jonathan Gomez, he’s a big player for us,” said Hidalgo boys soccer coach Zeke Morales. “He’s our leading goal scorer. He’s tearing it up now in the playoffs. He took it to another level.”

Hidalgo has a strong soccer history. Two state trips to the state tournament and a state title in 2009.

However none of the current Pirates have ever made it to the regional tournament.

“We have talked about it all the time,” said senior forward Jonathan Gomez. “Every day in the locker room, after practice, before practice, we always talk about it. We got to make it happen. We got to get to state.”

“We’ve been together since 7th grade,” said senior defender Joshua Morales. “Our coach, he’s coached us since we’re in the 7th grade. There’s 14 or 15 of us that are excited. Our emotions right now, they’re crazy. It’s an opportunity and we’re grateful to God for it.”

Next up for the Pirates, Liberty Hill in the regional semifinals.

“I’m not going to teach them anything with technique or anything tactically is going to change,” said Morales. “Right now it’s them coming out here and doing what they know how to do and having a mindset that they’re going to win.”

Friday’s match against Liberty Hill is at 4pm at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.